Thomas W. Brown, of Corvallis, passed away on June 2, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Leslie Evan Schissler, 101, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023 at his Keizer home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Esequiel Antonio Magana Vega, 16, of Lebanon, passed away Monday June 5, 2023, in Lebanon. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Prichett Hydal Willard Jr., 96, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at his Corvallis home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.