Death Notices

Gregg Brownlee, of Albany, passed away on January 17, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Linda “Beth” Daniel, 78, of Corvallis, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Corvallis. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Jack Gerald Herring, 92, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Imogene Riddle, 91, of Jefferson, passed away in her home on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Frederick “Fred” Schulze, 93, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Anita Louise Spencer, 89, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Ronald Ray True, 68, of Albany, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Robert Ulrich, 82, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at his Corvallis home. McHenry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.