Death Notices
Ferrel R. Enos, 52, of Lebanon passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Harold Larry Passmore, 67, of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 29, 2022 in Spokane, Washington. Spokane Cremation is handling arrangements.
Ramona Jean Reynolds, 81, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Carol Showers, 60, of Seal Rock passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Arrangements are pending. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements