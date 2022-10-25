Death Notices

Jackie Lee Corwin, of Corvallis, passed away at the Conifer House on October 22, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dale N. Lumby, 84, of Lebanon, passed away October 21, 2022 in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kevin Davenport-Rackham, 29 of Albany, Oregon, died Saturday, October 22, 2022. Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.

Christopher William Ferwalt, 67, of Albany, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Iven Bessell “Bud” Jones Jr. passed away on Monday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Carolyn E. Rhodes, 74, of Albany, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, in Corvallis Oregon. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.