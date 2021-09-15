 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Julie Ann Lafayette, 57, of Gervais, formerly of Sweet Home passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Jerry Lawrence Lemont, 84 of Albany, passed away September 9, at the Salem Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Timothy John Lewis, 44, died Tuesday, September 14 in Lebanon. For service information and to leave condolences for his family, please visit www.hustonjost.com

