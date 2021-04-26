Death Notices

Virginia "Jennie" Albion, 80, of Lebanon, died April 24, 2021 in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lorraine Isabel Burns, 92, of Corvallis, died at Bonaventure of Albany, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Steven Chase, 56, of Lebanon, died April 23, 2021. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

Deloris "Dee" Clinton, 77, of Brownsville, died Friday at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Clifford J. Llewellyn, 72, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his Corvallis home. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory.

Peter F. Meyer, 86, of Corvallis, died April 24, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Elizabeth Ann Neil, 68, of Corvallis, died April 23, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Wally Relf, 58, of Albany, died in Salem on Friday, April 23, 2021. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

Iris E. Smith, 79, of Corvallis, died April 23, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.