Death Notices

George E. Davenport, 78, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Wolfgang Joseph Doerr, 84, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his home in Philomath. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mariana Fransesca Dukes, 23, was found deceased on Friday, April 29, 2022 after passing in Monroe, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Elizabeth Groner, 70, passed away in Corvallis, Oregon, on May 8, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.