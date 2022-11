Death Notices

Benjamin Wilbur Cooney, 82, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at his Corvallis home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Eric R. Exline, 66, of Albany, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Corvallis Oregon. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Shirley Mae McDonald, of Corvallis, passed away at her home on Nov. 12, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Marvin Leon Saunders Sr., 75, of Corvallis, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Edgar “Ed” Neil Smith, 66, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Corvallis Oregon. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

David “DJ” James Wardrop, 35, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at his Corvallis home. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.