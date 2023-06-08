Barbara Jean Dixon, age 92, of Corvallis, died Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Catherine Estelle Grimes, 86, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023 at her Corvallis home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joan M. Sluznis, 81, of Corvallis, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Betty Rae Strain, 87, of Albany, passed away in her home on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home has handled arrangements.

Hilda Augusta Wiggins, 92, of Halsey, passed away in her home on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.