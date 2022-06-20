Death notices

Marolyn Brenneman, 82, of Albany, passed away at Samaritan Albany General Hospital on Friday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Betty Hellberg, 94, formerly of Lebanon, died, June 19, 2022 in Portland. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Allan Hirata, 69, passed away at his home in Corvallis, Oregon on June 14, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lewis Nelson, 81, passed away in Adair Village, Oregon, on June 19, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Louise Nivison, 93, passed away on June 17, 2022 at her home in Foster, Oregon. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Patricia Joy Seavy, 65, of Albany, passed away on Friday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Joe Shepard, 74, of Lebanon, died, June 17, 2022 in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joyce Diane Steely, 84, of Corvallis, passed away on Saturday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handing the arrangements.

Joy Twedell, 87 of Albany, passed away peacefully at Brookdale in Albany, on Friday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.