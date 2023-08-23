Death Notices

Linda Ann Armstrong, 60, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, August 18, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Tamara Michele Baty, 63 of Corvallis, passed away on August 13, 2023. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Joseph A. Boyer, age 55, of Monroe, died Sunday, August 20, 2023. Arrangements are pending. McHenry Funeral Home and Crematory is handling services.

Susan Kimberly Disney, 71, of Albany, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, in Albany. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Jonathan Russell Elder, 71, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in Corvallis. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

William Ray Holden, 94, of Lebanon, died, August 17, 2023 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Marvin Leon Pitzer, 74, of Albany, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital Corvallis on August 18, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.

Cameron Michael Wark, 33, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, August 18, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements