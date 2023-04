Jeanie L. Jordan, 69, of Albany, passed away Sunday at the Mennonite Home. Arrangements are pending with Fisher Funeral Home.

Patrick Joel Leathrum, 51, of Corvallis, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gilbert "Gil" Ward Little, 91, of Albany, formerly of Sweet Home, passed away April 16 in Albany. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Bernadine Strik, 60, passed away in Corvallis, Oregon on April 14, 2023. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Patricia H. Weber, 86, of Albany, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.