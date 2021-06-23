Death Notices

Melissa Ann Jones, 49, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Dyllan Jacob Nanoski, 20, of Corvallis, died at his home in Corvallis, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Bobby "BJ" Joe Roberts, 66, of Albany, passed away June 22, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements
Sharon Ann Ward, 93, of Albany, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
