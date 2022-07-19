 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

James D. Elliott, 75, of Stayton, passed away on Friday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handing the arrangements.

Ruth Fanger, 97, passed away at her residence in Monroe, Oregon on July, 17, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Phyllis Brenner Martinez, 75, of Lebanon, died July 17, 2022 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

James (Jim) A. Riehl, 83, of Albany, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center on Saturday, July 16, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Harold W. Scheele, 86, of Tangent, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

