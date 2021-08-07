 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Donald S. Fortune, 68, of Lebanon, died August 5, 2021, at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Oak Freed, 80, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Dale E. Moulton, 92, of Corvallis, died August 4, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Ernest A. Nelson, 90, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

