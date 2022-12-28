Death Notices

Mary P. France, 85, of Alsea, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at Timberhill Court, in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Howard Leslie Lewis, 81, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Leland Ray Lowe, 76, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Marie McCombs, 79, of Lebanon, died, Dec. 26, 2022 at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Daniel W. McCutcheon, 56, of Albany, passed away Saturday at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mary E. Norris, 90, of Corvallis, passed away on the Solstice at her assisted living residence in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.

Mary Martha Pesheck, of Albany, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jacqueline Ellen Richards, 72, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Nadine Thomas, 86, of Albany, formerly of Lebanon, died Dec. 26, 2022 in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.