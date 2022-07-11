 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death notices

Lorraine Marie Baarson, 99, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Kelly Ball, 42, of Corvallis, passed away at his residence on Thursday, July 7, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kenneth Christensen, 75, passed away at his home in Corvallis, Oregon on June 27, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Josephine Irene Kerrigan, 89, of Jefferson, passed away Saturday morning at her residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

William N. O'Key Jr., 71, died on Thursday, July 7, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling his arrangements.

David E. Stoering, 79, died in Lebanon, on Sunday, July 10. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

