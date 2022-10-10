 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Dora Della Allen, 85, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Daniel Craig Drivon, 66, of Philomath, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Lawrence S. Keller, 70, of Corvallis, passed away, Thursday, September 29, 2022. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

David Edward King, 69, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Richard Lamphere, 78, of Albany, passed away Friday in Eugene. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

Erroll Mac Leslie, 78, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, October 8 2022 in Albany, Oregon. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Roy Quick, 73, of Jefferson, Oregon, passed away October 5, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

