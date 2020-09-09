Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lois Achziger, 90, of Lebanon passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Leone May Brown, 74, of Lebanon passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Richard “Dick” Cochran, 100, of Albany passed away at Lydia's House in Albany. Services will be held at a later date, Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Violet “Vi” Proctor-Deever, 86, passed away Sunday, September 7, in Keizer. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

Curtis Dale James, 63, passed away following a motor vehicle accident on Highway 34, Thursday, September 3, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Katherine Mary Gibbs, 92, of Lebanon passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.