Death Notices

Elaine Marshall, 92, of Albany, passed away March 19, 2022. Weddle Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.
Ruth Beverly Clark, 83, of Philomath, passed away on Saturday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
