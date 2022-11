Death Notices

Leroy Alexander, 66, of Corvallis, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Kay Bomber, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joy Egner, 102, of Albany, passed away Sunday at the Mennonite Home. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

Robert D Henderer, 69, died Nov. 4, 2022 at Timberwood Court in Albany. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Janet "Jan" Nadig, 82, of Lebanon, died, November 4, 2002 in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

John Richard Potter, 83, of Corvallis, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Wanda Ridenour, 98, passed away in Corvallis, Oregon on Nov. 4, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.