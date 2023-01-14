Death Notices

Barbara Jane Flack, 78, of Carson City, Nevada, passed away Jan. 12, 2023 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, Oregon. Fisher Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.

Richard A. Haley, 70, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 7, 2023 in Portland. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Edward "Ed" Nunes, 91, of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 13, 2023, at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

George Irwin Talbott, 98, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at his Corvallis home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.