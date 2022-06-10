 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Kenneth R. Evenhus, 83, of Lebanon, died June 8, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Christine Elizabeth Nyberg, 59, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

