Death Notices

Kenneth R. Evenhus, 83, of Lebanon, died June 8, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Christine Elizabeth Nyberg, 59, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Kenneth R. Evenhus, 83, of Lebanon, died June 8, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Christine Elizabeth Nyberg, 59, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.