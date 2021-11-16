 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Joe Max Johnson, 88, of Corvallis, passed away on November 13, 2021. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Meliitta Marquette, 95, of Portland, died November 15, 2021, in Portland. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

