Bernie Johnson, of Albany, passed away on Feb. 14, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Elke Margrid Koch, 59, of Corvallis, passed away Feb. 13, 2023 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Melinda Arlene Moore, 77, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Sharri Marie Nixon, 69, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Raymond “Ray” Oelke, 77, passed away in Corvallis, on Feb. 7, 2023. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements

Eldon Leroy Propst, 101, of Albany, passed away Feb. 4, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gary Lester Sharp, 81, of Albany, passed away in his home on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.