Death Notices

Mark Arkills, 57, of Bellfountain, passed away at his home in Bellfountain, August 4, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Delores Davenport, 92, of Lebanon, died August 1, 2021, at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Daniel Inzerillo, 64, of Lebanon, died July 31, 2021, in Clackamas. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joyce M. Karst, 79, of Philomath, passed away at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, August 4, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dale Edward Moulton, 92, of Corvallis, passed away at Stoneybrook Assisted Living, August 4, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Steven Ross Penman, 74, of Millersburg, passed away August 2, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.