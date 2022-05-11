 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Marilyn L. Geoghegan, 77, of Lebanon, passed away, May 11, 2022. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Betty Jean Patterson, 94, of Lebanon, passed away April 29, 2022. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service-Lebanon.

