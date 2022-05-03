 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death notices

  • 0

Barry Douglas, 59, passed away at his home in Corvallis, Oregon, on May 1, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kenneth Edward Rhinefrank, 59, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News