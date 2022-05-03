Death notices

Barry Douglas, 59, passed away at his home in Corvallis, Oregon, on May 1, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Kenneth Edward Rhinefrank, 59, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
