Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary 'Kathy' Kathleen Crowe, 65, of Corvallis passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Services are pending through McHenry Funeral Home. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Steven Lawrence Culbertson, 70, passed away on Sunday, August 16, in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

Phyllis Ann Fifield, 59, of Lebanon passed away August 14, 2020. Memorial service will be August 22, 11 a.m., at Community Chapel in Sweet Home, 42250 Ames Creek Rd. Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service- Lebanon.

Robert “Bob” Edgar Hoskinson, 86, passed away on Saturday, August 15, in Albany. You may leave your condolences for his family at www.hustonjost.com.

John W. Johnson, 64, of Crabtree passed away Sunday at Albany General Hospital. Arrangements are being handled by Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Michael "Mickey" Millsap, 21, of Encinitas, California, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his Corvallis residence. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.