Randall William Beard, 67, died Feb. 3, 2023, at his home in Philomath. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

James Sherrell Black, 96, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Patricia Lee Gillaspie, 71, of Albany, passed away Sunday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

Shirley Diana Wells, 66, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Randy P. Wells, of Albany, passed away on February 4, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.