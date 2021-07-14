Death Notices

Shirley Ann Hooton, 82, of Albany, passed away July 11, at Anna's House adult foster care home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Craig Steven Lilly, 61, of Albany, passed away July 10, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Roger Alan Powers, 89, of Corvallis, passed away at his home in Corvallis, July 12, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.