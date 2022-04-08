Death Notices

Janine Grace Hoegg, 72, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at her Corvallis home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Brian Imel, of Scio, passed away April 5, 2022. Weddle Funeral Service, Stayton is handling arrangements.

Leon "Lee" Lederer, 69, of Corvallis, passed away at their residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Zelma Mae Whitaker, 94, of Albany, passed away on April 1, 2022 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.