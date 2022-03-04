 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

June Michelle Lemke, age 47, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022 in Springfield, Oregon. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Diane C. Lovejoy, 75, of Lebanon, passed away March 1, 2022 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Earl Ernest King, age 69, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Virginia Fay West, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at her Corvallis home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

