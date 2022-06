Death notices

Duane Allen Bate, 66, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday, May 30, at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Oregon. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

D. Gordon Cottongim, 84, of Albany, passed away on Sunday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Frances R. Fuller, 94, of Corvallis, formerly of Lebanon, died, June 5, 2022. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Peggy Ann Priszner, 62, of Albany, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Greta Rasmussen, 84, passed away, in Adair Village, Oregon on June 5, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Rosemary Shanks, 82, of Albany, died, June 5, 2022 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Michael "Mike" Welk, 81, of Albany, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.