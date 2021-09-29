 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 Comments

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jo Lynn Allen, 90, of Corvallis died Sept. 28 at Evergreen Samaritan Hospice House. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Bette Bojanowski, 93, of Corvallis passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at her residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Mary Frances Lee, 69, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sally Wofenbarger, 77, of Lebanon, died September 28, 2021 in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the executive branch overreaching?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News