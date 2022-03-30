 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Alf Trygve Anderson, 94, of Albany, passed away March 17, 2022. Wilhelm's Portland Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

David Carl Bethman, 78, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Michelle Leslie Davis, 46, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at her Corvallis home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jack Henthorne, 65, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Milton Eugene Sedlacek, 81, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at his Corvallis home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

