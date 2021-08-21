Death Notices

Norma Jean Curry, 89, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, at Lydia's House in Mennonite Village. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ralph J. Jamison, 98, of Corvallis, passed away August 20, 2021. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan.

Thomas Glenn Wade, 48, of Albany, passed away Wednesday at O.H.S.U. in Portland. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

LaVonne Mae Knudtson-Wood, 86, of Albany, passed away August 17, 2021, at her home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.