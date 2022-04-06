 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Wilma Miriam Kanagy, 89, of Albany, passed away Wednesday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

James R. Leslie, 83, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday, April 05, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Robert "Bob" A. South, 70, of Lebanon, passed away April 5, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kenny Tennyson, 68, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

