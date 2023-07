Gladys Bowen, 101, passed away on July 6th, 2023. Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel in Toledo will be handling arrangements.

Katheryn "Kathy" Anne Byram, 76, of Philomath, passed away Saturday July 8, 2023, in Corvallis. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Colleen Cleghorn, 73, passed away in Corvallis, Oregon on July 7, 2023. Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Robert Leroy Furlow, 73, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Richard "Dick" Grill, 87, of Albany, passed away at Prestigious Assisted Living in Corvallis on June 29, 2023. Smart Cremation is handling arrangements.

Carol Sue Hansen, 79, of Scio, passed away at Albany General Hospital on Friday, July 7, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Delbert M. Kurtz, 71, of Brownsville passed away Monday, July 10, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Gary Lukens, 76, passed away in Corvallis, Oregon on July 9, 2023. Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sharon "Lois" Robertson, 74, of Lebanon, died, July 8, 2023 in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mary Catherine Sershen, 88, of Lebanon passed away Sunday July 9, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Paul D. Stinnett, 38, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at Good Samaritan Regional Center. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dennis Gene Walker, 63, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday July 9, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.