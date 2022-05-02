 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death notices

Joseph Paul Bendix, 26, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 in Monroe, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Helen Rebecca Hill, 69, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Earl A. Miller, 94, of Lebanon, passed away April 30, 2022 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Russell Eugene Paglia, 77, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dora M. Scheele, 89, of Albany, passed away April 29, 2022 at the Mennonite Home in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Judith Kay Sailor, 77, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

