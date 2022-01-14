 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Deborah Ann Abell, 69, of Sweet Home, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dixie Lee Francis, 85, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Charlotte D. Mueller, 87, of Lebanon, died January 12, 2022, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Thomas Lee Scroggins III, 88, of Lebanon, passed away January 13, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

