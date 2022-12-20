Death Notices
William M. Brower, 76, of Lebanon, formerly of Idaho Falls, passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at the Lebanon Veteran's Home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Carol L. English, 79, of Albany, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Donald Edward Nunes, 66, of Lebanon, died, Dec. 6, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Douglas Keith Seiber, 83, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements