Death Notices

William M. Brower, 76, of Lebanon, formerly of Idaho Falls, passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at the Lebanon Veteran's Home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Carol L. English, 79, of Albany, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Donald Edward Nunes, 66, of Lebanon, died, Dec. 6, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Douglas Keith Seiber, 83, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements

