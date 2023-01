Death Notices

Arlene Mae Baker, 100, of Albany, died Dec. 29, 2022. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Robert Ernest Bonde, 83, of Albany, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Douglas Haima, 74, of Albany, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dr. Anson B. “Jake” Jackson, USAF Col. Ret., 81, of Millersburg, died Monday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

Natasha Larson, of Albany, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Verda Idona McFarlane, 84, of Philomath, died Jan. 1, 2023. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Aubrie Schliecher, 49, of Albany, passed away at her home on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Craig Edwin Tidwell, 55, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Michael R. Washington, 66, of Albany, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.