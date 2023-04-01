Ora Lee Kapp, 82, of Corvallis, passed away on March 28 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Verna Grace Leslie, 66, formerly of Philomath, passed away on March 6, 2023. Alpha Cremation Service is handling arrangements.

John Rolf Perris, 92, of Albany, passed away Friday morning at the Mennonite Home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Elijah Lyle Robb, 43, of Corvallis, passed away on March 29. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Doreen May Whitney, 99, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday afternoon at her residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.