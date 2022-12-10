 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Teresa Marie Humphries, of Albany, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House on Dec. 4, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Eugenia M. Kaczor, 91, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at her daughter's home in Corvallis. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Obed Pizarro, 36, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Anita Thompson, 74, of Albany, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

David L. VanDerlip, 78, of Crawfordsville, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 3, 2022. Andreason's Cremation is handling arrangements.

