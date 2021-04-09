Death Notices

Patricia Irene Chilcote, 83, passed away in Newberg on Thursday, April 8, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Melvin Cade Larson, 73, of Corvallis, died Tuesday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Cathy Sue Canfield, 64, of Albany, longtime resident of Sweet Home, died Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Betty Jean Mustola, 93, of Albany, died Tuesday afternoon at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. At her request no public service will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Cynthia Wardles, 65, passed away in Albany on Thursday, April 8, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.