 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Mary C. Carlson, 74, of Albany, passed away on November 13, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Billie Anne Estep, 92, of Lebanon, died November 17, 2021, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Shawn Douglas Holt, 61, of Newport, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Vera M. Lack, 94, of Albany, passed away Wednesday morning at her home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Daniel Ben Montoya, 39, of Albany, passed away on November 13, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ray Max Nixon, 89, of Albany, passed away on November 16, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma inmate Julus Jones granted clemency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News