Death Notices

Anthony “Tony” Shelby May, 69, of Albany passed away on September 17, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lee Donovan Filbeck, 51, of Albany passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Martha "Lynn" Haiston, 81, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her Corvallis residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Gary Allen Nightingale, 70, of Sweet Home passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Alicia Del Carmen Vega Ramos, 66, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Randy Ray Bethell, 63, of Shedd passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jonathan I. Cupp, 14, of Philomath passed away at Randall Children's Hospital in Portland on Thursday, September 17, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.