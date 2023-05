Cheryl Hildegarde Corrigan, 74, of Albany, passed away May 10, 2023 at Timberwood Court. Fisher Funeral Home to handle arrangements.

Marjorie Ellen Crooke, 87, of Albany, passed away May 8, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ronald H. Hegefeld, 90, of Albany, passed away at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House on Monday, May 8, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home to handle arrangements.

Kristine Marie Powell, 70, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.