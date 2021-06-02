Death Notices

Judith Eileen Baker, 82, of Corvallis, Oregon, died at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis on Thursday, May 27, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Gary Elwin Clarno, 46, of Corvallis, Oregon, died at his home in Corvallis on May 31, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Edithann Erwin (Joy), 80, of Albany, died on May 30, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Helen "Juanita" Henry, 89, of Sweet Home, died Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Barbara J. Hester, 86, of Lebanon, died June 1, 2021 in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Bobbie Ruth Holsberry, 84, of Corvallis, died May 29, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Larry P. Jakabosky, 78, of Corvallis, Oregon, died at his home in Corvallis on Monday, May 31, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ola Mae Ray, 95, of Lebanon, died May 29, 2021 in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Richard Loyd Price, 62, of Lebanon, died on May 29, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Robert "Bob" Joseph Saunders, 73, of Albany, died May 29, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Joyce Darlene Schmitz, 81, of Albany, died May 27, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Richard Eugene Shaver, 87, of Sweet Home, died Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Penny Lynn Spurgeon, 67, of Albany, died on May 29, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Marianne Kennedy Staton, 98, of Corvallis, Oregon, died at Regency Park Place in Corvallis on Sunday, May 30, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ramona Charlotte Stover, 97, of Corvallis, died Saturday May 29, 2021. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan.
Robert "Bob" David Wood, 73, of Lebanon, died May 31, 2021 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Bernard J. Wohlwend, 86, of Corvallis, Oregon, passed away at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany on Monday, May 31, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.